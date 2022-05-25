- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is looking to hear residents’ thoughts on whether or not stormwater utilities should continue to be paid for through municipal taxes or should switch to a user-pay model.

If signed into bylaw, the stormwater systems would use a funding model that allocates costs to a property owner based on how much a property impacts the stormwater system overall. At the moment, the annual cost to taxpayers in Grande Prairie is between $7.5 and $8 million.

Officials will be on hand at two drop-in public consultation sessions at the Ernie Radbourne Pavilion in Muskoseepi Park on May 31st and at the Teresa Sargent Hall in the Montrose Cultural Centre on June 14th.

In addition to the in-person sessions, an online survey is also available and will provide information on the two options. Also available is a chance to ask city staff questions on the two utility models, and a tool that would show the impact each model has on specific properties.