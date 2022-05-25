- Advertisement -

The city will be offering up free transit to those looking to take in all that the 2022 Grande Prairie Stompede has to offer.

The free shuttle service is scheduled to leave from the west side transit stop at the Town Centre Mall to the Stompede grounds at Evergreen Park at the top of the hour from 12:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. on May 27th-29th. Return trips leave from Evergreen Park to the Town Centre on the half-hour.

The final buses on a daily basis are scheduled to leave the Stompede grounds for the Towne Centre Mall at 10:15 p.m.