The fire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been upgraded to high. Alberta Wildfire says wind gusts weather that makes the spread of wildfires easier is a dangerous combination when it comes to outdoor burning quickly getting out of control.

Officials say during times of high wildfire danger, grass fires can start and spread fast, and it is vitally important to use caution while working or recreating in Alberta’s forests.

Since the start of wildfire season on March 1st, 12 wildfires have burned nearly six hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Currently, 11 of the fires have been extinguished and one is listed as under control.