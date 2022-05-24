- Advertisement -

Just in time for summer, The City of Grande Prairie outdoor pool will be open for swimmers later this week.

For the opening weekend, drop-in swimming will be available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with daily prize draws, free treats, and pool games from Friday, May 27th to Sunday, May 29th.

Longer-term, the pool will be open Monday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. throughout the summer.

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton says the outdoor pool has been a hallmark of the community for the past 60 years and they’re excited to be able to welcome everyone back with drop-in services back at full capacity.

“We are happy to provide continued community gathering space, outdoor recreation opportunities and fun for residents at the outdoor pool,” she adds.

In addition to drop-in swimming, family swim and adult swim times, along with private bookings will also be available for larger groups and parties.