- Advertisement -

Drivers in the County of Grande Prairie could expect a few delays as construction crews will set up shop on Township Road 720 starting Tuesday.

Crews will kick off work on a full road repair, and ditch regrading on Township Road 720 between Range Road 31 and Range Road 32.

County officials warn drivers that traffic may be reduced to a single alternating delays, or could be temporarily detoured at times. As well, the road could be down to a rough, non-gravel surface at points. Drivers are being asked to slow down when nearing the construction zone, and obey all signs.

It’s expected the work will wrap up in late June, weather permitting.