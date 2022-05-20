- Advertisement -

Peace Regional RCMP is hoping the public can help them track down a pair of suspects believed to be involved in a home invasion in the municipality.

Authorities say they received a report of two men breaking into an apartment complex on 77 Avenue in Peace River early Friday morning. The suspects reportedly smashed the glass entry door and then entered a residence where they assaulted one of the occupants.

An adult male who was in the suite was allegedly assaulted with an edged weapon, a baton-style weapon, and pepper spray. The male was injured and suffered stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Both suspects were dressed in all black and wearing black masks, however one male had distinct white markings on his pants and was wearing white running shoes. Both suspects fled the scene in a grey or silver sedan style automobile.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.