- Advertisement -

Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the last week. Alberta Health Services says they’re the 68th and 69th reported in the municipality, and among 61 deaths linked to the virus across Alberta between May 10th and May 16th.

22 new cases of the virus were also confirmed in the city between May 10th and 16th, for a rolling seven-day case rate of 29.6 per 100,000. Meanwhile, just seven new cases of COVID-19 were identified in the County of Grande Prairie over the last week, for a case rate of 22 per 100,000.