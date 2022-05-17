- Advertisement -

The wildfire danger in the Grande Prairie Forest Area has risen from low to moderate.

Alberta Wildfire officials are during residents in the area, and those enjoying the outdoors this upcoming long weekend to use extra caution in areas of dead and dry grass. Off-Highway Vehicle riders are also being reminded that exhausts can get very hot, reaching temperatures of over 200 Celsius, and if debris comes loose, can potentially start a wildfire when it falls to the ground.

Those who use the vehicles are asked to clean any debris that has built up near the exhaust and muffler, under the seat, in wheel wells, and around the engine. Always carry a small fire extinguisher, a collapsible shovel, and water. These tools can help extinguish a wildfire and safely dispose of hot debris.

Since the start of the 2022 wildfire season on March 1st, eight wildfires have burned nearly three hectares of land in the Grande Prairie Forest Area. Seven of the fires have been fully extinguished, while the eighth is currently listed as under control.