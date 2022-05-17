- Advertisement -

Peace Country Toyz 4 Tots is soon to begin another annual campaign to provide Christmas gifts for less fortunate children and teens in the area.

Board Member, Head of Communications and Media Representative Sasha Snaddon says the fundraiser will operate in the same way this year, with some small changes overall.

“This year we are going to do what we do every year which is one ride a month on behalf of Peace Country Toyz 4 Tots. We want to make sure this year that we’re being inclusive. Everybody is allowed to come out. This isn’t just for bikers, it’s for cars, and trucks, you can even show up on a moped. We just want everyone to show up for a great cause for our community,” she says.

Snaddon has been committed to working with Toyz 4 Tots for some time and it’s very near and dear to her heart.

“I’ve been a part of the board for two years now. As for volunteering and being involved, I’ve been working with them since I was old enough to contribute, so about 20 years now,” she says.

Snaddon says that despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she and others were fairly happy with last year’s results.

“We were pleasantly surprised. Grande Prairie has a really beautiful history of always being willing to donate towards our cause. We’re so blessed to live here because it’s one of the few places that no matter what’s going on, the people seem to support good causes.”

With the annual fundraiser kicking off towards the end of the month, Snaddon is calling out to Peace Region people and businesses for some extra assistance.

“We are looking for sponsors for our t-shirts, with all proceeds going to Toyz 4 Tots. We’re also actively looking for big sponsorships from small businesses, oilfield companies, anybody in the Peace Region that wants to provide some cash donations,” she explains.

“We’re always looking for support from the overall community. Grande Prairie is a big place and we tend to get very disconnected. We are really hoping to see a bunch of different faces and groups coming together this year.”

Snaddon feels that if everyone works together, they can potentially reach a lofty goal for the fundraiser.

“We used to bring in over $100,000 a year in donations. We would really like to get as close to that mark as possible so that we can help the community as much as the original founders of Toyz 4 Tots were able to.”

The first ride is set for 1 p.m. on May 28th at Mighty Peace Harley Davidson. Registration is required by donation and Secure Energy will also be offering a barbecue by donation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. There will be a 50/50 draw as well.