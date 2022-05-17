Listen Live

County fire officials reminding smokers to properly butt out

By My GP Now
Fire officials warning residents about the danger of improperly disposed of cigarettes. (Pixabay)
County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire officials want to remind residents that using a plant pot as an ashtray could start a fire.

Fire Marshal Ken Atamanchuk says they’ve certainly seen situations in recent years where an improperly placed or put-out cigarette spark a fire and residents may not even see the danger until it’s too late.

“That peat moss will heat up… and if a wind picks up, and embers get blown out of it, then we have the risk of a grass fire starting in a person’s yard,” he adds.

Atamanchuk says the push for a safety push approach isn’t targeted solely at those on their own property, as drivers flicking a lit cigarette out the window also poses a big risk when it comes to wildfires.

“We do get fires in the ditch area, and again, we’ve had cigarette butts in there as a cause, especially when the grass is so dry,” he says.

“I’ve seen them thrown in a ditch, and I’ve even seen where they’ve actually had a vehicle fire in the back because it fell into a trailer full of straw.”

In 2021, Alberta Wildfire reported 102 wildfires burned nearly 133 hectares in the Grande Prairie Forest Area between March and October.

