Two charged after drugs, cash seized in Peace River

By My Grande Prairie Now Staff
RCMP Cruiser (Photo from BC RCMP Flickr)
Two people are facing charges after the Peace Regional RCMP seized drugs, a weapon, and cash from several locations in Peace River.

Police say following a two-month investigation, a search warrant was executed on a car, house, and a business on May 5th. Once inside, police allegedly found over five ounces of cocaine, a loaded gun, over $30,000 in cash, and over 95,000 contraband cigarettes.

Charges laid include possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

