- Advertisement -

Two people are facing charges after the Peace Regional RCMP seized drugs, a weapon, and cash from several locations in Peace River.

Police say following a two-month investigation, a search warrant was executed on a car, house, and a business on May 5th. Once inside, police allegedly found over five ounces of cocaine, a loaded gun, over $30,000 in cash, and over 95,000 contraband cigarettes.

Charges laid include possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.