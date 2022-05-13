- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is asking for feedback from the community on the 2023 Budget. The city is focused on creating a budget that focuses on improving quality of life, innovative economic readiness, an inclusive caring community, and engaging relationships.

The public engagement initiative includes an online survey, a balancing act interactive tool, a space for contributing ideas, and a question and answer space where city administration will provide live answers to residents. The survey takes approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.

The city will use the public engagement to assist council and administration in the upcoming budget deliberations this fall, while in-person consultations will also take place at that time. For more information, or to participate in the survey, visit the city website.