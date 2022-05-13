Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsCity of Grande Prairie launches community consultation for 2023 Budget
FeaturedNews

City of Grande Prairie launches community consultation for 2023 Budget

By Mac Vincent
Grande Prairie city hall. (MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is asking for feedback from the community on the 2023 Budget. The city is focused on creating a budget that focuses on improving quality of life, innovative economic readiness, an inclusive caring community, and engaging relationships.

The public engagement initiative includes an online survey, a balancing act interactive tool, a space for contributing ideas, and a question and answer space where city administration will provide live answers to residents. The survey takes approximately 10-15 minutes to complete.

The city will use the public engagement to assist council and administration in the upcoming budget deliberations this fall, while in-person consultations will also take place at that time. For more information, or to participate in the survey, visit the city website.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Continue Reading

Load more

In The News

2day FM