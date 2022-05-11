- Advertisement -

A brazen robbery at Nitehawk Year-Round Adventure Park has left the General Manager of the non-profit disheartened but determined to bounce back quickly.

Johnathan Clarkson says when he returned to work Monday following the weekend, he was met with an unexpected and unwelcomed mess. The chalet was broken into and a safe was forcefully removed from the property, later found empty by members of the Grande Prairie RCMP. He adds the most disheartening thing part of the entire ordeal was the safe contained the staff fund, which was just shy of $3,000.

“Which was money staff contributed through their paycheque, and through picking up recycling around the facility,” he says.

“It goes to purchase gift cards for staff incentives, as well as hosting year and mid-season social functions,” he adds.

- Advertisement -

Clarkson says while he knows these things happen, the robbery is a tough thing to wrap his head around for a number of reasons.

“I think that’s the hardest pill to swallow, because of our location, and being a local non-profit… to target a local non-profit is upsetting,” he adds.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call the Grande Prairie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.