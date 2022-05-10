- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie RCMP is warning the public about bears south of Grande Prairie, specifically at O’Brien Provincial Park after receiving a report of a dog falling down the embankment area. RCMP rescued the dog with no injuries reported.

While at the park, authorities say that they observed a high amount of bear activity. Alberta Fish and Wildlife then closed access to the park for the public’s safety.

Authorities remind everyone to be safe and vigilant, as more bears are expected during this time of year.