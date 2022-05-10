- Advertisement -

Ebus is soon to offer new bus routes between Grande Prairie and Edmonton, with stops in Mayerthorpe, Whitecourt, Fox Creek, and Valleyview.

The service will provide four trips per week to and from the Swan City. It is expected to launch on May 20th. A one-way trip to Edmonton will cost roughly $87. Ebus, a sister company of Red Arrow, joins Cold Shot as the only other company to offer bus service in Grande Prairie that travels to Edmonton and other destinations within the region.

Greyhound cancelled all rural bus services in Alberta in 2018 and ceased all operations across Canada in May of 2021. Cold Shot filled the void and continues to run, while Red Arrow and Ebus services also previously shut down in May of 2021.