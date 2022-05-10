- Advertisement -

While snowfall during the spring months is nothing new in Grande Prairie, the total amount that fell on Monday set a new record.

Environment Canada is reporting officially that 7.1 centimetres of the white stuff fell on May 9th, the highest total ever recorded on that day, since the start of record-keeping began in 1942. Prior to Monday’s untimely storm, the highest total snowfall recorded was 5.4 centimetres in 2007.

Despite the snowfall totals surpassing previous records, the total precipitation record remains intact, with Monday’s 6.6 millimetres falling well short of the 1991 record of 14.1 mm.