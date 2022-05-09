- Advertisement -

The City of Grande Prairie is expanding hours for the Mobile Outreach Program to support the vulnerable population on weekends, as services will now be available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. These match the current hours offered during weekdays.

The city says increased operation hours allow for additional support to be provided to clients, more assistance with proactive patrols, and an increased presence in the community. They further increase evening transportation availability for the vulnerable population to the emergency overflow shelter which only becomes available at 10:00 p.m.

The program works with the vulnerable population to provide support for addiction, and public intoxication, and lessen the effects of street engagement through a trauma-informed approach. It also provides urgent support for clients navigating social services such as emergency shelters, health care, addiction treatment, and housing to secure basic needs.