In a long-awaited move, pre-booking will no longer be needed for public swim times at the Eastlink Centre. It is moving to drop-in only starting on Monday, May 9th.

“Shifting aquatics to drop-in allows more guests to enjoy more spontaneous fun when visiting the facility, and better meets community demand,” the City says in a release.

It’s added that the change has been made possible thanks to ongoing recruitment efforts. Part of that is a new incentive program where newly employed aquatics staff can be reimbursed up to $500 for advanced courses and certifications needed.