The Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding the public of a couple of tips and tricks they can use to help avoid becoming the victim of catalytic converter theft.

Police say, Grande Prairie, like the rest of the province, is seeing an uptick in catalytic converter theft, and are hoping to clamp down on the crime of opportunity.

Thieves target catalytic converters specifically due to the precious metals found inside which are sold for quick cash, and as they don’t have serial numbers, they are difficult to trace and return to an owner.

Authorities say things like engraving your vehicle’s identification number on the catalytic converter will go a long way in helping return it in the event it is stolen.

Police say residents are always advised to park in well-lit areas that are close to buildings’ entrances, when possible. Police also urge anyone to report seeing anything suspicious, like someone underneath a vehicle or around a resident/business at odd hours of day or night.