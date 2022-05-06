- Advertisement -

Some of the best photographs in the province will be on display in the Grande Prairie Public Library, starting Monday.

MPA, Chair of the Best of Alberta Photography Exhibition Committee Kim Berlie says there is something for everyone to look forward to.

“The exhibition includes all of the best images from the Professional Photographers of Canada Alberta Chapter from the competition that’s held every September. These are images that have been awarded merit and excellence. It also features the images from the photographer of the year, commercial photographer of the year, and portrait photographer of the year,” she says.

Even though it’s been a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Berlie says that it’s still been a successful one for the exhibition.

“The exhibition is in its fourth year. It’s been a challenging year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People would go see our exhibits in different parts of the province and then it would usually close after about a week. The venues have been great to work with and every time they want to book another exhibition after having it on display for the first time,” she says.

The exhibition includes a vast variety of photos, which have been carefully selected for audiences to view.

“It really is a beautiful range of what photographers in Alberta are producing and it’s some of the best work. The photos range from press, editorial, architectural, different types of portrait photography, wedding photography, experimental, fine art, and animals,” she says.

The upcoming exhibition also includes work from several local area photographers.

“We do have about five members in that area. They include Tanya Sedore, who I’ve worked with in recent years to establish this project. There’s also Stephen Mah, who’s brought it into Grande Prairie over the last two years. We also have Cassandra Jones, who has been featured in this exhibition and in our major exhibitions as well,” she says.

Berlie adds that there will be about 50 images on display. The exhibition will be featured in Teresa Sargent Hall at the Grande Prairie Public Library starting on May 9th, with an opening reception between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The exhibition will then be on display until June 6th.