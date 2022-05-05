Grande Prairie’s now-former Chief Prosecutor is moving behind the bench. Steven Hinkley, who held the role as the top crown attorney in the municipality since 2012, was one of 12 judicial appointments announced by Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro on Wednesday.

Hinkley is involved in a variety of restorative justice committees, mentorship programs, and many community outreach teaching initiatives. The province says it’s the first expansion of the provincial court since 2013, and one that is needed.

The government says there has been a 12 per cent increase in the number of active criminal cases in the criminal court system since 2020.