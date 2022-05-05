- Advertisement -

The Peace Wapiti Public School Division has selected Mckenna Wolstenholme as its nominee for the 2022 Edwin Parr Award, which recognizes excellent first-year teachers across the province.

Wolstenholme will be one of the names up for discussion by Nomination Committee in Zone 1 for the award, which is given to six teachers annually in different zones.

Wolstenholme, a Peace Wapiti Academy alumna, graduated from the University of Alberta with a Bachelor of Education in 2021 and began teaching at Whispering Ridge Community School just after the fire that destroyed the grade 1 classroom. She says she is honoured by the nomination.

“I have been so fortunate to be surrounded by such encouraging and welcoming grade partners, as well as our administrative team. I could not think of a better way to start off a career as a beginning teacher!” says Ms. Wolstenholme.“I feel so privileged to get to come to work every day and connect with such amazing students, parents, and staff members.”

The PWPSD adds that Wolstenholme excels at creating a warm and welcoming environment for all her students.