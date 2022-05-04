- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Music Society is getting set to host a couple of upcoming shows in the coming days at Grande Prairie Live Theatre.

Director Bob Howey was formerly the Band Director at Northwestern Polytechnic and ran the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Ensemble for 17 years.

“When the college cut the program, I wanted to make sure that I kept the groups going. We’ve had the Marching Band running since the 1970s in Grande Prairie and Beaverlodge. I also started the Orchestra in 2015, so we thought we would expand the Music Society to include the Marching Band, Jazz Ensemble, Orchestra, Wind Ensemble, and the newly founded Youth Orchestra,” he says.

Howey says that he encourages people to come out to the upcoming concerts, knowing that the funds raised will be going to a good cause.

“We had a Wind Ensemble Concert on the 30th. This coming Friday we have the Jazz Ensemble playing at Grande Prairie Live Theatre. Anyone who purchases tickets would be supporting the Music Society directly, to help our programs,” he explains.

“This is the first time we’ll be holding concerts at GPLT but they have been extremely supportive of us in terms of selling tickets and helping us put together these concerts. We also have a Mother’s Day concert at GPLT that will feature the newly founded Youth Orchestra, as well as the Symphony Orchestra.”

“We want to make sure any musicians in the area have a proper opportunity to continue to develop their talent outside of just school programs,” he adds.

Anyone interested in joining the Music Society can reach out to them on their Facebook page. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available on the Grande Prairie Live Theatre website.