- Advertisement -

People in the City of Grande Prairie and across the country will remember Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women & Two-Spirit Individuals as part of REDress Day Thursday.

REDress Day began in 2010 and Métis artist Jaime Black helped inspire the annual occurrence. Red was chosen as the colour for the dresses, as Black’s Indigenous friend reminded her that red is the only colour that can be seen by the spirits.

The 4th Annual Annual MMIWG2S+ 5km Run/Walk is free to attend at the Muskoseepi Park Amphitheatre. Registration starts at 5 p.m. with the run/walk starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a barbecue afterwards at 8 p.m.

“The City is a proud supporter of our many community agencies and organizations that are championing work for awareness and action on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and Two-Spirit People. Mayor Jackie Clayton will be attending the Friendship Centre’s 5K walk as part of the day,” Strategic Communications and Intergovernmental Relations Supervisor Blair Wade says.

- Advertisement -

The Grande Prairie Public School Division, Grande Prairie & District Catholic Schools, and Peace Wapiti Public School Division will have students and staff participating in the initiative. The City of Grande Prairie also voiced their support for the occasion.

“PWPSD’s Indigenous Education Services team has asked principals and administration to take a pledge to honour and uplift the women in their lives,” says PWPSD Communications Officer Kayla Klava. “In accepting the pledge, we’ve signed red dresses that are on display at our Central Office in Grande Prairie. Students and staff are encouraged to wear red tomorrow to show their support and help raise awareness for this important day,”

“IV Macklin school has a celebration planned,” adds Shannon Stambaugh of the GPPSD. “Individual schools are welcome to recognize the day as they see fit. Please follow our school’s social media to learn more about activities at each of our schools.”

“Nine of our schools are taking part in different ways to display red dresses,” says GPCSD Indigenous Education Team Lead Omarla Cooke. “Holy Cross Catholic School is putting red dresses on display, with messages of reconciliation from students and staff.”

#HugASister shirts will also be sold at the Grande Prairie Friendship Centre.