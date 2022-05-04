- Advertisement -

Runners and volunteers are being sought for the 2022 Eastlink Centre Triathlon.

Set for July 10th, 2022, the triathlon will be broken up into two categories, adults and kids, and subcategories, including shorter races for younger athletes.

The triathlon begins with laps in the Olympic pool at the Eastlink Centre, participants will then ride their bikes from Knowledge Way down 68 Avenue and loop around at Poplar Drive, en route back to Eastlink Centre. Bikers will then turn into runners as they finish up the third and final part of the triathlon with a run through the trail system, finishing on the north end of Knowledge Way.

For the race, 68 Avenue will be closed from Poplar Drive to Knowledge Way from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and drivers are being warned that the closure could be extended depending on the number of racers.

Upwards of 100 volunteers will also be needed to help run the event smoothly, and those interested in signing up can do so by getting into contact with the City of Grande Prairie.