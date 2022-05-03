- Advertisement -

The new school set to be built in O’Brien Lake West will be known as Louis Riel Catholic School after the Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools Board of Trustees approved the name for the new French Immersion school.

School officials say the name was selected from over 100 submissions for the school, but the Louis Riel name resonated with the board and reflects its desire to support Indigenous communities within the region as well as their commitment to the spirit of Reconciliation.

Riel was Catholic himself, but he is also a well known historical figure who fought for the rights and equality of the Métis people.