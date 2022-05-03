- Advertisement -

After two years of virtual or more unconventional grads, students across the Peace Wapiti Public School Division will be able to celebrate moving up the education ladder with friends and family in 2022.

Graduation season kicks off on Friday with Peace Wapiti Academy grand march and cap and gown ceremony on May 6th and Saturday, May 7th, followed by seven other high schools in the region throughout the next few months.

Peace Wapiti Academy Principal Wanda Gerard says the students in her school have worked incredibly hard to overcome many challenges in the global pandemic, and she shouldn’t be prouder.

“Through determination and dedication, they have persevered, developed strategies, and gained valuable experiences that will help them continue to succeed. Congratulations Graduates!”



PWPSD Superintendent Bob Stewart says he cannot commend the students enough for their hard work through an unprecedented couple of school years.

“You have reached a significant milestone in your life, and are now on the cusp of making the many education and career decisions that will shape your future. It has been inspiring watching you grow into successful young adults and we look forward to hearing of your many future accomplishments,” he adds.

The full PWPSD graduation season will take place on the following days:

Peace Wapiti Academy: May 6th, May 7th

Ridgevalley School: May 21st

Beaverlodge Regional High School: May 27th

Spirit River Regional Academy: May 27th

Sexsmith Secondary School: May 27th

Eaglesham School: June 18th

Peace Wapiti Enterprise Centre: June 28th

Savanna School: July 9th

In all, 365 high school students will be graduating across the region in 2022.