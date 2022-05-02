- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie’s own Garin Bjorklund has signed on the dotted line of a three-year, entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals. The Capitals drafted Bjorklund with the 179th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The former Grande Prairie Storm goalie has spent parts of four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers in the WHL, accumulating a 40-84-4 record, with a 3.50 goals-against average, a .892 save percentage, and three shutouts.

The Capitals made the signing official after Bjorklund signed an amateur tryout agreement with the Hershey Bears of the AHL on April 20th. Bjorklund is looking to join Carter Rowney, Clint Malarchuk, Howard Walker, Tanner Fritz, and Galen Head as the only players that have made the NHL from Grande Prairie.