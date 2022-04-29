- Advertisement -

Community groups in the County of Grande Prairie will begin to collect litter from ditches and roadsides while raising money for local non-profit organizations as the annual roadside cleanup initiative begins on Saturday.

The first set of groups will start cleaning on Saturday, ending on Sunday, focusing on the area south of Highway 668 and also Crossroads North Industrial Park. Signs will be posted and drivers are advised to drive with caution around the volunteer crews. They will all be wearing high-visibility vests.

Two more groups will be participating, from May 5th to May 7th, and also on May 14th. In 2021, 32 groups participated, clearing litter from over 280 kilometres of roads in the County, raising $53,215 to support their organizations.