Seven players from the St. Joseph Celtics and Peace Wapiti Titans have been selected to participate in the final Football Alberta U-18 Selection Camp in Red Deer on the May long weekend.

Runningbacks Trae East and James Switzer, Offensive Linemen Connor Critch and Rylen Morin, Defensive Lineman Anton Grassi, and Defensive Back London Michel will be representing St. Joe’s. Peace Wapiti Linebacker Dominic Bryce is also on the roster.

144 players have been invited to the final selection camp, where officials will narrow the roster down to 80 players, 40 on each team. From there, the U-18 White Team will compete in the Football Canada Cup in Kelowna in early July for a national championship, while the U-18 Blue Team will participate in the Western Challenge in Sherwood Park in late July, competing against the top players in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Rosters for the teams will be named during the May long weekend.