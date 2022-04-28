- Advertisement -

State & Main are introducing a Mother’s Day fundraiser, called the For Mom, For Women campaign, with proceeds going to Odyssey House in Grande Prairie.

Brand Leader and Vice President of the local restaurant Richard Homer-Dixon says that State & Main will be donating to 25 different women-led organizations or organizations directly benefitting women.

“Our team was brainstorming what we can do for Mother’s Day, even though it’s been a tough couple of years for the restaurant industry. Now that we can have guests back in our restaurants, we wanted to do something for the local community,” he explains.

“The money that we generate from fulfilled reservations from May 6th-May 8th will go straight to Odyssey House in Grande Prairie. It is a national campaign, and we hope to raise $25,000 across Canada for these organizations.”

Homer-Dixon feels very strongly about contributing the funds to Odyssey House.

“They’re a great organization. They provide safe, supportive, and caring accommodation for women and children who are victims of domestic violence or experiencing a crisis in need of housing alternatives,” he says.

The local restaurant will also be offering other ways to contribute to Odyssey House if people would like to.

“It’ll be ten dollars per reservation. You can also donate to Odyssey House at the restaurant. We will have a QR code set up. We expect that we will be busy those three days, so we wanted to offer that alternative to everyone,” he says.

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate and recognize all the women in our life.

“I always think about my Mom and how much of an impact she’s had on me. Taking me to cold hockey arenas and always supporting me through my life,” he says.

“We’re excited that this campaign is going to be able to give back to women and children that are a little less fortunate than us and really supporting the Grande Prairie community as well.”

The campaign will take place in 23 different cities across Canada. Reservations can be made on the State & Main website.