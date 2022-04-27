- Advertisement -

Gisele Jones of Grande Prairie won the 50/50, taking home $267,900. Jones came to the Dream Home on Wednesday night and says she plans on paying off her mortgage, as well as taking a trip to see some of her family in Winnipeg.

Kevin Edwards of Edmonton is on his way to Grande Prairie after winning the $1.4 million Dream Home in Taylor Estates. Edwards was in disbelief when he received the call and he purchased a single ticket for the lottery. Edwards says he’ll be in the city tomorrow to see the home. He is planning to retire.

Rotary Club of Grande Prairie President Bruce Taitree says it was another great year for the lottery.

“We don’t have the final numbers yet. I know that tickets were 89 per cent sold. We are just the conduit for people to give back to the community in a meaningful way. We can’t ask for better winners, it sounds like we really changed people’s lives tonight,” he says.

- Advertisement -

“Congratulations to both Gisele and Kevin. We’re really glad to know that the money and home will make a difference.”

Several bonus prizes were also handed out on Wednesday, including gift cards, a patio furniture set, plus a snowblower and lawnmower package.