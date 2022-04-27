- Advertisement -

UPDATE #3: ATCO Electric says power has been restored. If you are still experiencing an outage, report it online form https://t.co/gQXjq7AvIy or by calling 1-800-668-5506.

UPDATE #2: People without power in Grande Prairie could be in the dark until 9 p.m. tonight. ATCO Electric now says that’s the estimated time of restoration for the outage that knocked out power to more than 4,100 customers around 11:15 this morning. The cause has been determined to be defective equipment.

UDPATE: ATCO has now updated the repair time for the power outage to 4 p.m. The fallout of the power outage has been felt across the city, which included the closure of Prairie Mall, and the cancellation of classes in schools from all three school divisions.

Around 4,000 customers are without power in Grande Prairie on Wednesday morning. According to ATCO Electric’s outage map, the outage was first reported shortly before 11:30 a.m., spanning from near the 100 Street and 116 Avenue intersection, north to Highway 43.

Crews are currently investigating the outage, and according to ATCO, the estimated time of repair is slated for approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.