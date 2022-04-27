- Advertisement -

The Valleyview RCMP is searching for information about a vehicle believed to be connected to a drive-by shooting in the municipality.

Police say there were reports of gunshots shortly before 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of 54 Street on April 27th. Police say three gunshots were heard and the shots were directed towards a house in the area. Despite two people being home during the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported as a result.

Police believe a white or light-coloured van was observed circling the area before the shots were heard and then fled in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about the van, or those involved in the shooting are urged to call the Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.