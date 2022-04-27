- Advertisement -

No injuries are being reported following a house fire in the Country Club neighbourhood. The Grande Prairie Fire Department were called to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, and when they arrived, found smoke billowing out of the basement of one of the homes.

Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze in fairly short order, which helped prevent the spread of the fire to the rest of the house, or neighbouring residences.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.