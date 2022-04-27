- Advertisement -

Organizers of the 2022 Rotary Dream Home Lottery are calling the event a success, with 89 per cent of the tickets sold.

Raffle Manager Melissa Coulombe says that even though sales are down compared to last year, she and others are feeling good about the lottery and fundraiser.

“We added Dream Home tickets in 2022 compared to last year. With close to 90 per cent of the tickets sold, the 50/50 grew by over $100,000 in the final days. So, we are very grateful for that,” she says.

The 50/50 finished at $535,800. There were only a few hundred tickets left for the Cash Cow Lottery, which saw more tickets printed compared to 2021 and growth overall. Coulombe says that at the end of the day, she’s glad to have the lottery in a community like Grande Prairie.

“The final day of the lottery saw record-breaking sales. We feel very, very fortunate to have such support”, she adds.

The draws will take place on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. and are to be live-streamed on their Facebook page.

“It’s always a fun evening and if we’re lucky to winner lives close by and we get to show the 1.4-million-dollar Monarch Homes Dream Home to our winner that evening. We usually have a fun night of it and is the first time since 2019 that we can have the public back for an in-person viewing of the draw!”.

The Dream Home Lottery benefits more than 20 different organizations and groups in the Grande Prairie area, including the Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and PARDS, to name a few.