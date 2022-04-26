- Advertisement -

A rainfall warning has been issued by Environment Canada for Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge and Valleyview.

The national meteorological service says the soggy weather will kick off near Edmonton Tuesday night and will intensify and expand to the northwest though the night. This rain band will bring 5 to 15 mm overnight Tuesday, with another 10 to 15 mm expected to fall on Wednesday.

The wet weather is expected to taper off for the most part on Wednesday night, but light showers could stick in the region well into Thursday. Environment Canada is warning that localized flooding is possible in low-lying areas with this amount of rain expected.