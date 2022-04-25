- Advertisement -

The Cash and Camping Lottery has kicked off, featuring more than $450,000 in prizes. Lottery chairperson Pam Nordin says that people buying tickets can feel good about it, even if they don’t win any prizes.

“In total, the lottery supports 11 different non-profit groups, including Camp Tamarack, The Canadian Mental Health Association, Grande Prairie Gymnastics and Cheerleading, Hythe Athletic Association, Regional EMS Foundation, Seniors Outreach and the Troyandan Society of Ukrainian Culture and Heritage, and our Rotary Clubs,” she says.

Nordin says that the lottery has continued to evolve over the years.

“We’ve been able to partner with Sunrise Rotary Club and the After 5 Rotary Club, making this a joint venture lottery. What we do is pool our resources, and share our proceeds, which go out at different times of the year to the many non-profit organizations,” she says.

As the City of Grande Prairie celebrates National Volunteer Week, Nordin says she is grateful to her colleagues for their contributions.

“Pretty much everyone who is involved with the lottery and the Swan City Rotary Club is a volunteer. We have a few contractors that we pay but a lot of the Rotarians come out and give their time, some of them give their money, or even give us prizes for events like this. We really appreciate their efforts,” she says.

Nordin and officials are looking forward to seeing what the Cash and Camping Lottery brings.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a challenge for everyone. We’re really excited to be back in the spot at the Northern Casino Parking Lot where people are used to seeing us. The grand prize this year is a 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Pickup, with a camping package, plus a 2022 Coyote 180 Predator Jet Boat with a trailer, which is altogether valued at just under $200,000,” she adds.

Tickets are on sale at the sales trailer in the Northern Casino Parking Lot, or online.