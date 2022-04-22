- Advertisement -

The final deadline for the Rotary Dream Home Lottery in Grande Prairie is on April 24th at midnight. Tickets are nearly 80 per cent sold out for a chance to win the Dream Home valued at more than $1.4 million in Taylor Estates.

The 50/50 jackpot is currently at $444,000 and change, with a chance to win half of it in the draw. The Cash Cow Calendar deadline is also on Sunday, with a chance to win up to $10,000 in tax-free cash on weekdays starting in May.

Tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 780-513-8887, or at the Dream Home, which is open for viewing Friday through Sunday from noon until 9 p.m. The Dream Home Lottery supports more than 20 Peace Region groups and organizations.