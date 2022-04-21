- Advertisement -

Alex Martinez of Grande Prairie has won his first fight of the season in the Professional Fighters League. Martinez scored a victory over longtime UFC veteran Steven Ray in the lightweight division by unanimous decision, 156 to 155.5.

Martinez improves his career record to 9-2-0 with the Wednesday night victory. Martinez had won eight fights in a row, before dropping two fights at the end of the 2021 season.

Martinez, who hails from Paraguay and trains in Grande Prairie is currently ranked the 110th best MMA Lightweight Fighter in the world.