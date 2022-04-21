- Advertisement -

Two people have been charged after the Grande Prairie RCMP seized weapons, drugs and what’s believed to be stolen goods from a hotel room in the city.

Police say they first responded to a 911 hangup from a hotel room near the Northridge subdivision shortly before 6 a.m. March 14th, during the preliminary investigation, officers observed what was believed to be an unsecured firearm inside the room.

Grande Prairie RCMP then executed a search warrant at the room and seized four firearms, ammo, three airsoft guns, watches, cell phones, 3 grams of what’s believed to be fentanyl, body armour, and construction tools.

Two people are facing several charges, including careless use of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of property obtained by crime.

As part of this investigation, Grande Prairie RCMP is trying to locate the owners of the recovered items. If you believe any of the items to be yours please contact the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or your local police.