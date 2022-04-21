- Advertisement -

The police in Valleyview are looking for the public’s help in tracking down a pair of suspects believed to be involved in several oilfield site robberies.

Police say a lengthy investigation into multiple copper wire thefts from different oilfield sites in western Alberta, lead them to execute a search warrant on March 31st at a house in Valleyview.

Once inside, authorities say they seized copper wire, wire casings, break-in instruments, tools used to cut and strip copper wire, and a previously stolen de-energizing pole specific to the Oil Field industry.

Police say two people, 43-year-old James Patrick Gosse and 41-year-old Danielle Marie Myler, both of Valleyview, are wanted by the Valleyview RCMP in relation to the robberies, and are each facing two charges of possession of property obtained by crime under $5000