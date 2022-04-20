- Advertisement -

Applications are now open for The Community Foundation of Northwestern Alberta’s 2022 Student Awards to help towards paying for local post-secondary students.

CEO Laura LaValley says this year, the nomination process will be a little more streamlined than in years past, with students now being able to fill in their information and the system will generate a list of awards they are eligible for. She says the scholarships are scholarships developed through the foundation, in line with donors’ wishes to help encourage students that are in certain areas of study.

“I think now more than ever, students are in need of all the support they can get to afford post-secondary education, and this year we are pleased to have over $40,000 to disperse to students to support that,” she adds.

LaValley says it’s important for the organization, and its donors, not to limit the age range of applicants. She says they’re looking to try and help advance the educational careers of those in the Peace Country and all of northwestern Alberta.

“We are pleased we have a healthy variety of awards available, to support lots of different areas of study, and we are looking to support students of all ages and stages,” she says.

“We welcome applications from mature students, those that are graduating in May and June, and even those who are already in their studies.”

The application deadline for the awards is set for August 25th, and you can find more information, including nomination links at the Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta website.