The 23rd annual Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival is returning to Grande Prairie for an in-person event this weekend, with all proceeds supporting the Wapiti Nordic Ski Club.

The film festival is on tour this year, with stops in more than 500 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe. More than 400 entries into the film festival are made submitted each year, with award-winners and audience favourites carefully selected to play in theatres around the world.

The festival will run at KMSC Law Performing Arts Theatre from April 22nd to April 24th, with showtimes set for 7 p.m. each day. Single screening tickets are $26.50, while a pass to two shows is $50, or a three-day event pass costs $70. Tickets can be purchased online.

The event was originally scheduled for January 14th-16th but had to be cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.