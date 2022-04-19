Listen Live

Spirit River emergency department to be closed overnight

By Mac Vincent
Alberta Health Services EMS (Erica Fisher, MyGrandePrairieNow.com staff)
The Emergency Department at the Central Health Complex in Spirit River will be closed overnight on April 18th, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. During the closure, all emergency calls will be re-routed to the Fairview Health Complex, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, or Valleyview Health Centre.

AHS says that people experiencing an emergency should still call 911, but for all other non-emergency inquiries, Health Link can be reached at 811, 24/7. The Emergency Department in Spirit River also experienced the same closure on Easter Monday overnight.

