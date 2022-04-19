- Advertisement -

The Emergency Department at the Central Health Complex in Spirit River will be closed overnight on April 18th, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. During the closure, all emergency calls will be re-routed to the Fairview Health Complex, Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, or Valleyview Health Centre.

AHS says that people experiencing an emergency should still call 911, but for all other non-emergency inquiries, Health Link can be reached at 811, 24/7. The Emergency Department in Spirit River also experienced the same closure on Easter Monday overnight.