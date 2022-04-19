- Advertisement -

With the final touches of the fourth phase of the city’s Downtown Rehabilitation Project set to be completed this spring, municipal officials are hoping to speak to members of the public who have any lingering questions, or concerns.

Residents who have questions about the work, which is will see the final installation of street furniture, concrete base structure, and paving stone on 100 Avenue west of the 100 Street and 98 Street intersection, can ask questions of not only city staff, but the engineering consultant, and the construction contractor.

The in-person information session will be held on April 26th at Fourteen14 Food Company LTD located at 10120 100 Avenue from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Construction for the final phase of the downtown rehabilitation will kick off at the beginning of May and last until the end of July.