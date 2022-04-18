- Advertisement -

Grande Prairie residents are being encouraged to get outside at the start of May to help clean up the city. The annual city scrub, set for May 1st-7th, is a clean-up that encourages residents to care for the community by picking up litter that’s collected over the winter months.

Once litter is collected, it can be disposed of in your curbside garbage cart with the rest of the weekly garbage pick-up. Free supplies are available for participants to help clean up our community, including garbage bags and gloves at locations like City Hall, Muskoseepi Park, Eastlink Centre and the Grande Prairie Museum.

In 2019, city crews alone picked up more than 20,000 pounds of garbage during the annual spring deep clean. You can find more information on the 2022 City Scrub on the City of Grande Prairie website.