UPDATE: Trenton Nepoose has been found safe and unharmed, as per Grande Prairie RCMP.

The Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for the public’s helping tracking down a missing 14-year-old boy.

Police say 14-year-old Trenton Bailey Nepoose was last seen in the Sexsmith area on April 16th.

Trenton is described as 5’6″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, white hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The Grande Prairie RCMP says there is concern for the child’s wellbeing and encourages anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.