UPDATE: Trenton Nepoose has been found safe and unharmed, as per Grande Prairie RCMP.

Police have reached out to the public for help finding a missing teen. 14-year-old Trenton Bailey Nepoose was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on April 14th.

Trenton is described as 5’6″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The Grande Prairie RCMP says there is concern for the child’s wellbeing and encourages anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.