- Advertisement -

Jordan Greber of the Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club is one of 36 Canadian swimmers to be selected to participate in the Junior Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“At the start of the year, this has always been my goal. There have been a lot of obstacles, with the COVID-19 pandemic but I am pleasantly surprised I was able to get to this point. I feel really excited to be selected as part of the team. I wasn’t really expecting the selection but to see my name among other Canadian swimmers competing really is an honour,” she says.

Greber is grateful for everyone that has helped her along the way, including her parents and specifically her coach, Alex Dawson.

“I’ve been swimming since I was five years old. I started to become competitive at around nine years old when I moved to the Grande Prairie Piranhas with my coach, Alex Dawson. He’s brought me along a lot since I was with the Grande Prairie Aquarians Summer Swim Club. Alex has been a huge help since I started working with him. He’s pushed me so far and helps motivate me every day at the pool to get to where I am now and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him,” she says.

- Advertisement -

Greber was recently awarded a bronze medal in the under-18 category for her performance in the junior 100 metre backstroke competition at Nationals in Victoria. She is happy to see that not only is she having success in 2022, but also her fellow members of the Grande Prairie Piranhas Swim Club.

“I’ve seen the group really evolve from what it was a couple of years ago. At the provincial championships, we finished third overall, which is a huge accomplishment for everyone involved,” she adds.

She hasn’t been to Hawaii yet, but Greber adds that she’s excited to spend a little bit of time away from Grande Prairie this summer. The 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships will take place from August 24th to 27th.